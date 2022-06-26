The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses June 13-17.

Lesly Anai Gurrola, 21, and Sean Michael Betzina, 23, both of Roseburg, June 13.

Jamie Ann Vandeventer, 40, and James Allen Kats, 41, both of Roseburg, June 13.

Alexa Rae Scott, 21, and Sylas Robert Cable, 24, both of Roseburg, June 14.

Staci May Hohstadt, 31, and Joshua William Parnell, 37, both of Roseburg, June 14.

Erica Renee Welch, 33, and Leo Robert Reynolds, 26, both of Roseburg, June 14.

Kayla Marie Kilburn, 32, of Winston, and Derrik Dennis Mark Hayden, 29, of Chiloquin, Oregon, June 15.

Natalia Zofia Kurowska, 20, and Delbert Lloyd Carney-Hink, 32, both of Myrtle Creek, June 16.

Lisa Michelle Gillespie, 29, and Gabriel Robert Sotela, 28, both of Roseburg, June 16.

Trinity Joy Benito, 34, and Marvin Wayne Akins Jr., 50, both of Yoncalla, June 17.

Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.

