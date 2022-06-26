Marriages: June 13-17 Jun 26, 2022 34 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses June 13-17.Lesly Anai Gurrola, 21, and Sean Michael Betzina, 23, both of Roseburg, June 13.Jamie Ann Vandeventer, 40, and James Allen Kats, 41, both of Roseburg, June 13.Alexa Rae Scott, 21, and Sylas Robert Cable, 24, both of Roseburg, June 14.Staci May Hohstadt, 31, and Joshua William Parnell, 37, both of Roseburg, June 14. Erica Renee Welch, 33, and Leo Robert Reynolds, 26, both of Roseburg, June 14.Kayla Marie Kilburn, 32, of Winston, and Derrik Dennis Mark Hayden, 29, of Chiloquin, Oregon, June 15.Natalia Zofia Kurowska, 20, and Delbert Lloyd Carney-Hink, 32, both of Myrtle Creek, June 16.Lisa Michelle Gillespie, 29, and Gabriel Robert Sotela, 28, both of Roseburg, June 16.Trinity Joy Benito, 34, and Marvin Wayne Akins Jr., 50, both of Yoncalla, June 17. Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Pit bulls attack disc golfer near Stewart Park 'Cat call' leads Roseburg man to point gun at two teens Mystery source floods Green District home Music on the Half Shell opens its 30th year celebration Public gets first glimpse of Roseburg’s first emergency shelter TOP JOBS News Review Carriers NOW HIRING JOURNALIST WANTED Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News What's Up Umpqua Star Gazer: July 2022 Cruise on over to Winston How to save money in college Geneva Academy fourth quarter honor roll
