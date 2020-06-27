The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses June 15-19.
Joselyn Marie Leswick, 24, and Triston James Garnett, 24, both of Roseburg, Jun 15.
Shyann Marie Jones, 30, and Sheridan Eugene Genta, 39, both of Roseburg, June 15.
Kirsten Nicole Klimaszewski, 22, and Grandon Lee Moore, 27, both of Sutherlin, June 15.
Quinlan Bailey Morrow, 22, and Coleman Jason Weimer, 21, both of Portland, Oregon, June 15.
Susan Elizabeth Moran, 44, and Robert Bradley Christianson, 53, both of Sutherlin, June 16.
Nicole Marie Ellis, 25, of Tiller, and Jonathan Michael Furgerson, 27, of Myrtle Creek, June 16.
Dana Marie Brewer, 34, of Bakersfield, California, and Russell Edwin Thill, 41, of Sutherlin, June 16.
Haley Grace Rein, 28, and Spencer Dale Aramburo, 26, both of Roseburg, June 17.
Hayley Morgan Reynolds, 27, and Bradley James Seehawer Jr., 27, both of Roseburg, June 17.
Emilie Noel Jorgensen, 23, and Jacob Wolfgang Johnson, 27, both of Sutherlin, June 18.
Cheryl Ann McCool, 63, and Timothy Lynn Kazzee, 48, both of Winston, June 18.
Madison Rose Cross, 21, and Jayden Tyler Troy, 21, both of Dillard, June 19.
Eleanor Julia Hurtado Daniels, 23, and Jacob Dylan McAvoy, 24, both of Rosburg, June 19.
Dayna Garcia Calderon, 28, and Bradon Steven Lang, 23, both of Roseburg, June 19.
Heylea Ray Lowell, 23, and Cameron Douglas Everatt, 23, both of Myrtle Creek, June 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.