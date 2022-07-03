The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses June 20-24.

Cayla Annette Russell, 22, and Jacob Matthew Breding, 20, both of Roseburg, June 20.

Bethany Marie Smith, 23, and Michael Donovan Green, 21, both of Myrtle Creek, June 20.

Lesley Bello-Teo, 24, and Anthony James Minnis, 29, both of Roseburg, June 21.

Valeriya Miah Kirkes, 22, and Nathaniel Alexander Prangley, 25, both of Winston, June 21.

Rebecca Darlene Beam, 35, and Craig Alan Augustynovich, 50, both of Roseburg, June 22.

Mary Linnea Witt, 21, of Roseburg, and Myles Caleb Booher, 21, of Winston, June 23.

Kyla Ann Keen, 22, and Remington Lee Moore, 25, both of Cottage Grove, June 23.

Audrey Lynn Von Gease, 56, and Michael Wayne Young, 55, both of Sutherlin, June 23.

Remington Alorah Cummings, 23, and Micah Allen Beaird, 25, both of Roseburg, June 24.

Maria Paola Flores Morelos, 29, and David Richardo Andres Marbain Jr., 32, both of Roseburg, June 24.

Jessica Diane Voigt, 37, and Neriah Haven Hart, 52, both of Roseburg, June 24.

