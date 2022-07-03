Marriages: June 20-24 Jul 3, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses June 20-24.Cayla Annette Russell, 22, and Jacob Matthew Breding, 20, both of Roseburg, June 20.Bethany Marie Smith, 23, and Michael Donovan Green, 21, both of Myrtle Creek, June 20.Lesley Bello-Teo, 24, and Anthony James Minnis, 29, both of Roseburg, June 21.Valeriya Miah Kirkes, 22, and Nathaniel Alexander Prangley, 25, both of Winston, June 21.Rebecca Darlene Beam, 35, and Craig Alan Augustynovich, 50, both of Roseburg, June 22. Mary Linnea Witt, 21, of Roseburg, and Myles Caleb Booher, 21, of Winston, June 23.Kyla Ann Keen, 22, and Remington Lee Moore, 25, both of Cottage Grove, June 23.Audrey Lynn Von Gease, 56, and Michael Wayne Young, 55, both of Sutherlin, June 23.Remington Alorah Cummings, 23, and Micah Allen Beaird, 25, both of Roseburg, June 24.Maria Paola Flores Morelos, 29, and David Richardo Andres Marbain Jr., 32, both of Roseburg, June 24.Jessica Diane Voigt, 37, and Neriah Haven Hart, 52, both of Roseburg, June 24. Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Early morning blaze guts Del Taco restaurant in Roseburg Death Notices for June 28, 2022 Tesla plans to open massive Supercharger Station in Sutherlin Death Notices for June 29, 2022 CDC recommends return of masks in eight Oregon counties, including Douglas TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News What's Up Saving lives at Oktoberfest Gail Connoghton Blake Gene Goodson Sunny Sky Boys set to shine brightly
