The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses June 21 through July 2.
Megan Lynne-Marie Ruch, 23, and Tanner Rai Bernhardt-Dudley, 21, both of Roseburg, June 21.
Cassidy Lynn Bonneau, 25, and Tyler Leroy Hart, 26, both of Reedsport, June 21.
Jessie Renee Cooper, 39, and Luis Felipe Palacois Jr., 35, both of Roseburg, June 21.
Savannah Rose Crabtree, 19, and Caydin Tyler Wilson, 18, both of Roseburg, June 22.
Sonya Lynn Romeyn, 44, and George Louis Martinez, 53, both of Riddle, June 23.
Bayley Lane Ferris, 25, and Andrew Louis Weddle, 37, both of Glendale, June 23.
Jacob Levi King, 36, and Jonathan Charles Strong, 36, both of Winston, June 24.
Brittany Ann Nebgen, 29, and John Louis Jones, 32, both of Myrtle Creek, June 25.
Katrena Delray Saul, 20, and Everett Aaron Dean Farmer, 25, both of Idlelyd, June 29.
Barbara Lillian Fallin, 36, and Leroy Dennis Ichitertz, 37, both of Winston, June 29.
Cindy Joe Wells, 63, and Daniel Edward Duarte Jr., 63, both of Sutherlin, June 29.
Amber Rae McNew, 38, and Ryan Ray Dorman Jr., 37, both of Winston, June 30.
Kaya Lynn Maliglig, 24, of Camas Valley, and Brandon Lee Box, 25, of Myrtle Creek, June 30.
Kelley Danielle Haught, 32, and Zacharty Robert Purdy, 38, both of Loveland, Colorado, June 30.
Tiffany Crumpton, 44, and Robert Benn, 54, both of Las Vegas, Nevada, July 1.
Shawn Lybarger, 51, and Ken Allen Massingale, 52, both of Sutherlin, July 1.
Crystal Ann Wimberly, 39, and Shadran Denber Schwab, 48, both of Tenmile, July 1.
Leeann Virginia Bayles, 58, of Wendell, North Carolina, and Cory Ray Peterson, 47, of Myrtle Creek, July 2.
Megan Nichole Gillum, 26, and Kalen Elizabeth Weigel, 27, both of Sutherlin, July 2.
Katrina Ann Ratledge, 25, Thomas Allen Goddard, 33, both of Oakland, July 2.
Sandra Elizabeth Lozano, 53, and Steven Gerold Harter, 55, both of Roseburg, July 2.
Katelyn Joyce Pardon, 24, and Kirk Patrick Arrant, 31, both of Roseburg, July 2.
