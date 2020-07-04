The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses June 22-26.
Hannah Rachelle Royal, 23, Kyle Darren Dickson, 23, both of Roseburg, June 22.
Thelma Patricia Fox, 56, and Shayne Edwin Moon, 60, both of Sutherlin, June 23.
Chantel Marie Hall, 22, and Angus William Swan, 23, both of Oakland, June 23.
Mindy Ives, 39, and Joshua Walker, 39, both of Roseburg, June 23.
Amber Brianne Root, 33, and Nikki Anna Bray, 28, both of Roseburg, June 24.
Martha Guadalupe Flores Tejeda, 42, of Tepic, Nayarit, Mexico, and Ramon Guadalupe Cholico, 42, of Richmond, Texas, June 24.
Marissa Rose Kilby, 24, and Joseph Michael True, 27, both of Roseburg, June 25.
Brittany Arleen Lott, 33, and Forrest Wayne Schumaker, 34, both of Roseburg, June 25.
Adrian Aubrey Summersett, 28, and Steven Michael Doering, 32, both of Roseburg, June 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.