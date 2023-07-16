Marriages: June 26-July 7 Jul 16, 2023 16 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses June 26-July 7.Rebeka Jean Lyllian McCurtain, 27, and Jace Lavawn Boyd, 26, both of Roseburg, June 26.April Leanne Biles, 25, and Jonnathyn CHarles Elliott, 27, both of Roseburg, June 28.Maryam Arneris Gonzalez, 31, and Marcin Marek Rebisz, 31, both of Sutherlin, June 28.Carron Jane Jacobs, 78, of Reedsport, and Jerry Lynn Martin, 80, of Florence, June 28. Shaylena Mae Lindsay, 28, and Jacob Daniel Jansen, 31, both of Roseburg, July 5.Geneva G. Sadler, 28, and Jose Samuel Juarez Ceballos, 32, both of Roseburg, July 5.Brandy Lynn Handel, 43, and Joshua Ryan Van Heck, 33, both of Myrtle Creek, July 6.Destiny Lee Marie Kleine, 21, of Glendale, and Larry Dean Wilson III, 21, of Azalea, July 7.Heather Marie Simmons, 48, of Canyonville, and Robert Henry Winkler, 53, of Azalea, July 7. Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Glendale resident, TV star Fred Hurt dies 'There’s sewage running everywhere' Our People: Two weeks after graduating high school, they're licensed to drive a truck Going pro: Roseburg's Jace Stoffal looks forward to his baseball future after getting drafted by Twins Complaints against school administrator unfounded Special Sections Fairs, Festivals & Fun Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Arizona Team Stax Washington Team Stax N.Y. Mets Team Stax American League Team Statistics Milwaukee Team Stax
