The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses June 27-July 1.

Olivia Renee Simpson, 36, of Sutherlin, and Ryan Neal Jephson, 38, of Myrtle Creek, June 28.

Tabitha Christy Small, 21, and Michael William Allen Spencer, 20, both of Glide, June 28.

Valerie Lee Reneau, 59, of Myrtle Creek, and John M. Standley, 48, of Roseburg, June 30.

Elexis Renee Walker, 20, and Adam Louis Leaton, 19, both of Roseburg, June 30.

Sarah Leann Reed, 37, and Ellen Anne Andrieux, 34, both of Roseburg, July 1.

Shannon Marie Picklesimer, 39, and Bradon James Hove, 28, both of Roseburg, July 1.

Margaret Lorraine Turner, 28, of Sutherlin, and Brandon Jay Mitchell, 33, of Glendale, Arizona, July 1.

Christine Marie Miller, 41, of Riddle, and Marke Andrew Myers, 54, of Winston, July 1.

Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.