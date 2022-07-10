Marriages: June 27-July 1 Jul 10, 2022 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses June 27-July 1.Olivia Renee Simpson, 36, of Sutherlin, and Ryan Neal Jephson, 38, of Myrtle Creek, June 28.Tabitha Christy Small, 21, and Michael William Allen Spencer, 20, both of Glide, June 28.Valerie Lee Reneau, 59, of Myrtle Creek, and John M. Standley, 48, of Roseburg, June 30.Elexis Renee Walker, 20, and Adam Louis Leaton, 19, both of Roseburg, June 30. Sarah Leann Reed, 37, and Ellen Anne Andrieux, 34, both of Roseburg, July 1.Shannon Marie Picklesimer, 39, and Bradon James Hove, 28, both of Roseburg, July 1.Margaret Lorraine Turner, 28, of Sutherlin, and Brandon Jay Mitchell, 33, of Glendale, Arizona, July 1.Christine Marie Miller, 41, of Riddle, and Marke Andrew Myers, 54, of Winston, July 1. Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Douglas Myrtle Creek Law Ryan Neal Jephson Olivia Renee Simpson John M. Standley Valerie Lee Reneau Tabitha Christy Small Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Nostalgia for sale in Downtown Roseburg Del Taco working to help employees after Saturday fire Couple escapes early Monday morning Roseburg fire One killed, four injured in Tuesday crash on Highway 38 Death Notices for July 6, 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers FULL TIME POSITION Special Sections DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News JoAnn Rochester Tractors, roadsters, rat rods and more participate in Winston Summer Night Cruise Summer — and beyond — in Winston Myrna Josephine Pruner Campbell Death Notices for July 10, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.