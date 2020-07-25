The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses June 29-July 17.
Brittany Marie Yount, 23, and Anthony Joseph Demarino, 21, both of Sutherlin, June 29.
Tina Mariea Holtz, 54, and Delbert Steven Oatney, 61, both of Cottage Grove, Oregon, June 29.
Shelby Lee Bay, 28, and Robert Tyler Stevenson, 35, both of Winston, July 1.
Meghan Lynn Aker, 20, and Trevor Scott Birdsell, 21, both of Roseburg, July 2.
Courtney An Hall, 21, and Marcus Trenton Black, 23, both of Drain, July 2.
Pamela Rose Phelps, 65, of Umpqua, and Michael Allan Chase, 70, of Wilbur, July 2.
Jodi Gwendolyn Petterson, 32, and Travis Blaine Maxon, 30, both of Harrisburg, Oregon, July 2.
Ami Anne Yacovone, 34, and Jason Lloyd Rickel, 42, both of Roseburg, July 6.
Marina Renee Fowler, 22, and Matthew Hiram Chace, 23, both of Tenmile, July 8.
Jennifer Madeleine Wood, 33, and Cimeron Cyrus Kormendi, 41, both of Roseburg, July 9.
Laurel Elaine Farina, 23, and Benjamin Robert Aparicio, 25, both of Grand Rapids, Michigan, July 10.
Kyli Michelle Burkhert, 20, and Luke Daniel Knox, both of Myrtle Creek, July 10.
Alicia Gayle Hodges, 33, and Daniel Jacob Akers, 44, both of Roseburg, July 13.
Noel Isabell Krissie, 19, of Tenmile and Silas J Scott, 18, of Roseburg, July 13.
Fathimath Musthaq, 33, and Christopher Michael Strunk, 37, both of Sutherlin, July 13.
Mckennah Faith Trombley, 21, and James Marcus Loper, 24, both of Roseburg, July 13.
Rena Mary Dalziel, 28, and Jory Lyle Jensen, 26, both of Roseburg, July 15.
Rachel Mae Winslow, 27, and Timothy Ryan Cunha, 35, both of Palmer, Alaska, July 15.
Diana G Dula, 47, and Brandon L. Dove, 38, both of Sutherlin, July 17.
Mykyla Raeann Shaw, 24, and Ross Patrick Grauf, 27, both of Sutherlin, July 17.
Miranda Leeann Steele, 39, of Winston, and James Arthur Jennings, 38, of Portland, Oregon, July 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.