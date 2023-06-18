Marriages: June 5-9 Jun 18, 2023 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses June 5-9.Jennifer Lynn Scheib, 38, and John Richard Lakomy III, 55, both of Garden City, Missouri, June 5.Samantha Jean Day, 28, and Bradley Russell Dancer, 27, both of Camas Valley, June 7.Megan Elizabeth Whiteford, 31, and Ray Prince Anthony Williams, 38, both of Roseburg, June 7.Jessica Mae Henderson, 32, and Matteo Amandas Cocciolo, 36, both of Reedsport, June 8. Marina Elisa Miller, 25, and yle Eugene Smith, 37, both of Roseburg, June 8.Johanna Marie Pope, 21, and Joseph V. Jackson, 26, both of Roseburg, June 8.Judy Ann Aunspaugh, 74, and Emmett Roree Young, 75, both of Roseburg, June 8.Cassanda Diane Blum, 24, and Nicholas Patrick Lynch, 27, both of Eugene, June 9. Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Garden Valley Farmer's market offers unique products every Sunday Local veterans upset at Pride flag on VA grounds Death Notices for June 13, 2023 Proposed medical college partnering with Idaho State University A new camp teaches youths how to play guitar Special Sections Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Coffenberry fourth quarter honor roll Glide Middle School fourth quarter honor roll Glide High School fourth quarter honor roll Don’t limit yourself during your job search On large print books
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.