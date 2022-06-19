The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses June 6-10.

Heather Coleen Whitlock, 47, of Riddle, and Patrick Kevin Coffie, 52, of Roseburg, June 6.

Brianna Paige Lawrence, 23, and Devon Lee Barott, 24, both of Roseburg, June 7.

Amber Nichole Vian, 31, and Cole Mathew Arendt, 27, both of Mazeppa, Minnesota, June 8.

Mikah Shyanne Cram, 22, and Dillon Mitchell Garcia, 21, both of Sutherlin, June 8.

Phyllis J. Garrison, 43, and Norman Leroy Smith Jr., 55, both of Glide, June 8.

Candice Marie Digby, 69, and Raymond Lee Blessing, 75, both of Myrtle Creek, June 9.

Yasmine Nana Sonbol, 26, and Evan Shane Nielsen, 26, both of Winston, June 9.

Barbara Alene Marie Mitchell, 48, of Central Point, Oregon, and Jeffrey Lewis Ball, 57, of Roseburg, June 10.

Savanna Marie Rikard, 24, and Dustin Timothy Eakin, 24, both of Roseburg, June 10.

Denise Nadine Richardson, 57, and Robert Dennis Harper, 57, both of Roseburg, June 10.

Stacey Ann Wheelock, 42, and Scott Allen Wiard, 47, both of Roseburg, June 10.

Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.