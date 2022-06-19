Marriages: June 6-10 Jun 19, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses June 6-10.Heather Coleen Whitlock, 47, of Riddle, and Patrick Kevin Coffie, 52, of Roseburg, June 6.Brianna Paige Lawrence, 23, and Devon Lee Barott, 24, both of Roseburg, June 7.Amber Nichole Vian, 31, and Cole Mathew Arendt, 27, both of Mazeppa, Minnesota, June 8.Mikah Shyanne Cram, 22, and Dillon Mitchell Garcia, 21, both of Sutherlin, June 8.Phyllis J. Garrison, 43, and Norman Leroy Smith Jr., 55, both of Glide, June 8. Candice Marie Digby, 69, and Raymond Lee Blessing, 75, both of Myrtle Creek, June 9.Yasmine Nana Sonbol, 26, and Evan Shane Nielsen, 26, both of Winston, June 9.Barbara Alene Marie Mitchell, 48, of Central Point, Oregon, and Jeffrey Lewis Ball, 57, of Roseburg, June 10.Savanna Marie Rikard, 24, and Dustin Timothy Eakin, 24, both of Roseburg, June 10.Denise Nadine Richardson, 57, and Robert Dennis Harper, 57, both of Roseburg, June 10.Stacey Ann Wheelock, 42, and Scott Allen Wiard, 47, both of Roseburg, June 10. Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg City Council approves proclamation recognizing Pride Month in Roseburg UPDATE: Roseburg woman killed in Garden Valley Road crash New medical center moves closer to reality in Roseburg Two injured after two-vehicle crash in Roseburg South Douglas Rodeo set for this weekend in Myrtle Creek TOP JOBS News Review Carriers NOW HIRING JOURNALIST WANTED Brownson Logging is Hiring GROUNDS, MAINTENANCE & TRANSPORTATION SUPPORT Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Summer Reading Program ramps up with more prizes Roseburg High School honor roll What's Up Last surviving founder of Harvard Medical Park turns 95 Esther Louise Treadwell
