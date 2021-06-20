The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses June 7-11.
Isabel Maribel Madrigal Guevara, 24, and Brandon David MacDonald, 29, both of Roseburg, June 7.
Dallie Ann Potts, 50, and Mark Albert Wells, 60, both of Oakland, June 7.
Courtney Lynn Whitehead, 46, and Steven Randall Bruce, 33, both of Roseburg, June 7.
Alexis Marie Dettrich, 22, and Jesse Lee Felgentrager, 22, both of Corvallis, Oregon, June 8.
Antaranie Sierra Wilson, 23, and Lynden Shane Humbert, 26, both of Myrtle Creek, June 8.
Belinda Antoinette Clements, 59, and Mark Alan Aaron, 59, both of Riddle, June 9.
Janelle Alyssa Polcyn, 25, and Pierce Lemuel James, 21, both of Roseburg, June 9.
Paige Alexis Kischel, 30, and Lance Patrick Whitaker, 37, both of Roseburg, June 9.
Regina Danylle Huston, 50, and Marshal Joy Freeman Jr., 56, both of Roseburg, June 10.
Darian Lynn Newman, 26, and Justin Emmanuel Comer, 32, both of Roseburg, June 10.
Peri Gwenneth Kizzire Parsons, 26, of Portland, Oregon and Gavin George McClaskey, 34, of Tillamook, Oregon, June 10.
Dawn Michelle Stewart, 54, and Nicholas Lee Severns, 54, both of Winchester, June 10.
Megan Charlene Buchanan, 18, and Robertle Michael Weyant, 18, both of Winston, June 10.
Jessica Louise Rozell, 22, and Daniel Willam Evans, 26, both of Reedsport, June 11.
Kiarra Leann Schaan, 20, and Zachery Tyler Caswell, 24, both of Roseburg, June 11.
Hannah Louise Carroll, 30, of Coos Bay Oregon, and Brandon Douglas Slone, 26, of Winston, June 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.