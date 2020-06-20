The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses June 8-12.
Shelley Annizette Kent, 44, and Byron Lloyd Case, 59, both of Roseburg, June 8.
Emily Marie Hopfer, 24, and Mitchell Thomas Cipriano, 26, both of Brownsville, Oregon, June 8.
Mikaela Lorrayne Marie McNeil, 22, and Ryan James Plybon, 25, both f Roseburg, June 9.
Jewel E. Pastian, 62, and Lamar Peter Sylten, 55, both of Drain, June 9.
Francie Kay Linder, 73, and Harry Ronald Hughes, 76, both of Sutherlin, June 10.
Julie Ann Kerr, 34, and Jessy Joseph Kralicek, 34, both of Roseburg, June 10.
Lisa Janel Conrad, 48, and Michael Thomas Barbieri, 60, both of Portland, Oregon, June 12.
Angela Renee Jarrett, 29, and Gary Patrick Zelsdorg, 29, both of Roseburg, June 12.
