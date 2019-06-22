The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses on June 10 through 14, 2019.
Molly Dyan Moore, 49, and Justin David Carley, 42, both of Portland, Oregon, June 10.
Samantha Lynn Dodge, 23, and Joel M. Houck, 30, both of Winston, June 10.
Anna Noelle Porter, 34, and Matthew Alexander Landever, 32, both or Roseburg, June 10.
Margarito Garcia, 72, and Betty A. Moreira, 71, both of Roseburg, June 11.
Suprina Ellen Cranford, 35, and James Johnson Jr, 42, both of Roseburg, June 11.
Sonia M. Salazar, 24, and Taten R. Short, 26, both of Roseburg, June 11.
Savannah Denise Moe, 25, and Tanner Jay Bennett, 30, both of Sutherlin, June 13.
Linda L. O’Grady-Duffy, 57, and Randy S. Young, 58, both of Roseburg, June 13.
Heather Irene Brown, 27, and Mitchell Roy Herrera, 31, both of Winston, June 14.
Maegen Rachelle Clark, 27, and Cody Edward Sizemore, 26, both of Roseburg, June 14.
India Alexis Desouza, 25, and Michael Patrick McCann, 27, both of Riddle, June 14.
Koryssa Leanne Rice, 25, and Bryan Scott Davis, 26, both of Sutherlin, June 14.
