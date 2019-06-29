The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses on July 17 through 21, 2019.
Brittney Dawn Neavoll, 20, of Roseburg, and Ross Harold Dewberry, 24, of Myrtle Creek, June 17.
Barbara Ann Dubuc, 35, and Casey Otis Nixon, 39, both of Roseburg, June 17.
Taylor Frances Riekeman, 27, and Keithe Allen Gunn, 28, both of Myrtle Creek, June 17.
Bobbi Jean Hain, 30, and Michael Ray Ochs Jr., 36, both of Portland, Oregon, June 17.
Cailey Beth Frasier, 23, of Roseburg, and Austin James Powell, 26, of Sutherlin, June 17.
Azaley May Ramsdal, 22, and Troy Allen Bixler, 23, both of Yoncalla, June 17.
Karli Shae Scevers, 26, and Devin Mykel Booher, 28, both of Roseburg, June 17.
Jayden Rose Marie Driehorst, 31, and Jeffery Allen Case Jr., 30, both of Myrtle Creek, June 21.
Jasmine Jolene Krohnke, 22, and Clayton Tanner Davis, 27, both of Gilchrist, Oregon, June 21.
Brenda Lynn Long, 25, and Kegan H. Toketee Decker, 27, both of Myrtle Creek, June 21.
Carrie Deann Orthmann, 41, and Tashi Jamal Lyman, 28, both of Roseburg, June 21.
