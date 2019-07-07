The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses on June 24 to 28, 2019.
Briana Marie Lewis, 29, and Mitchell Paul Dickson, 29, both of Roseburg, June 24.
Jill Marie Grimes, 39, and Robert James Wells, 39, both of Roseburg, June 24.
Monika Ling Pacheco, 23, and Mitchell Tanner Mclain, 28, both of Roseburg, June 24.
Melody Caroline Roberts, 22, and Austin Adrian Wall, 20, both of Winchester, June 24.
Kimberly Renee Vandre, 42, and Robert Elbert Stanton, 32, both of Gardiner, Oregon, June 25.
Unita L Woodruff, 63, and Robert William Virtue, 67, both of Roseburg, June 25.
Erica Christine Workman, 34, and Kevin James Faulkner, 31, both of Roseburg, June 25.
Lindsie Marie Hjort, 40, and Jesse Lee Eugene Colvin, 45, both of Roseburg, June 26.
Arica Marie Hunter, 22, and Trent Andrew Peter Pynch, 23, both of Roseburg, June 26.
Natalie Rose Knapp, 19, and Taylor Nelson Gogal, 24, both of Roseburg, June 27.
Crystal Rae Rogers, 36, and David Mathew Stone, 44, both of Roseburg, June 27.
Tiffinnie Amber Jandura, 38, and Benjamin Robert Gomex Sr., 46, both of Riddle, June 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.