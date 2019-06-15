The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses on June 3 through 7, 2019.
Barbara Anne Miller, 49, and Joao Carlos Ferreira Da Silva, 41, both of San Diego, California, June 3.
Leilani Anela Simi-Allen, 38, and David Wade Thatcher, 44, both of Myrtle Creek, June 3.
Ashley L Standridge, 21, and Tanner Meric Taylor, 23, both of Roseburg, June 3.
Caroline Marie Keane, 32, and Michael Stephen Crowe, 43, both of Winchester, June 4.
Emma Dawn Loftin, 33, and Robert Eugene Acord, 37, both of Roseburg, June 5.
Aleena Marie Hase, 25, and Skyler Paul Welch, 24, both of Roseburg, June 5.
Keri Joe Shoptaw, 56, and Jaime Casillas Verduzco, 52, both of Winchester, June 5.
Miranda Dawn Vangordon, 34, and Steven Andrew Moser, 35, both of Winston, June 6.
Kailee Dee Hanson, 25, and Jacob Andrew Hill, 27, both of Myrtle Cree, June 7.
Stephanie Michelle Weston, 30, and Jon Wesley Mudrow, 28, both of Myrtle Cree, June 7.
Sierra Dawn Walters, 40, and Joshua Alvin Shivers, 33, both of Roseburg, June 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.