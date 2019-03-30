The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2019.
Crystal Renee Madison, 56, and Mark Dumbeck Ranger, 63, both of Winston, Mar. 18.
Tomorrow Catelia Russell, 18, and Dylan Isaac Collins, 19, both of Myrtle Creek, Mar. 20.
Jacquelyn Ashlie Bell, 26, and Nicholas Reed Sauer, 37, both of Dubois, Idaho, Mar. 21.
Natasha Marie Jackson, 31, and Michael Todd Bailey, 32, both of Roseburg, Mar. 22.
Michelle Rae Graham, 43, of Riddle and Dustin Matthew Marlowe, 43, of Carmichael, California, Mar. 22.
