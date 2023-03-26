Marriages: March 13-17 Mar 26, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses March 13-17.Brittany Renee Pettit, 31, and Donald J Bates, 38, both of Roseburg, March 13.Tiffni Christine Curley, 33, and Jordan Mild Broomand, 33, both of Roseburg, March 13.Delia Ann Anderson, 39, of Roseburg, and Joshua Ian Goodman, 45, of Sutherlin, March 13.Angela Jean Gosso, 33, and Tony Glenn Wylie, 47, both of Canyonville, March 13.Autumn Maria Eylders, 26, and Zachary M. Taylor, 28, both of Roseburg, March 14. Deana Marie Comes, 52, and Michael Roy Bunch, 57, both of Myrtle Creek, March 15.Madelyn Renee Taylor, 22, and Wyatt James Hopkins, 25, both of Roseburg, March 16.Alexa Leann Wirfs, 27, and Tanner David Jensen, 30, both of Roseburg, March 16.Shelby Anita Chambers, 39, of Winston, and John William Young, 42, of Roseburg, March 17.Dove Charis, 42, and Kyle Anthony Thompson, 36, both of Roseburg, March 17. Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Douglas Terry Bailey Law Tammy Veneta Faletti California Nathan David Breadsley Myrtle Creek Douglas Watson Office License Charles Henry Teal Jennifer Michelle Wood James Allen Lang Nicole Czerwinski Benny Erik Coloma Sr. County Clerk Sarah Dawn Wisegarver Danielle Rae Gombart Richard Thomas Martinsen Karin Louise Rutt Daniel Duane Mollenhauer Araceli Coronado Laguna Krysta Leigh Hughes Foster Edward Daniel Pierre Rainer Patricia Neil Sulau Jacob David Spradley Christopher Ryne Butrim Daniel Van Slyke Elizabeth Serafin Louisa Butrim James Frank Pyles Taylor Anne Bennett Elias Samuel Lalande Bonnie Diane Morgan Roseburg Jeremy David Sauter Vanessa Kay Deardorff Heather M. Wright Job Market Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Missing child may be headed to Northern California Our People: Retired business owners pass company on to a new generation Peterbilt opens parts, service dealership in Roseburg Umpqua Athletics aims for second national championship Glide school board hears community response, readies for superintendent candidates Special Sections Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Peanut butter thoughts stick in your mind Miami Open Results Reading on the road in the UK College Basketball Scores AP-Tournament-Scorecard
