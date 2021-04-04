The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses March 22-26.
Robin C. Herrera, 43, and Russell Jay Terry, 41, both of Roseburg, March 23.
Mia Ninette Trujillo, 53, and James Robert Lewis Jr., 48, both of Sutherlin, March 23.
Kristen Maredith Mosley, 28, and Maximillian Phillipp Mead, 25, both of Sutherlin, March 23.
Tiffany L. Smith, 47, and Fidel Luna Rueda, 48, both of Roseburg, March 23.
Faith Marie Harvey, 27, and Kody Wayne Nunn Sr., 31, both of Roseburg, March 24.
Kathleen Pamae Goodman, 36, of Roseburg, and Jared Lee Rhyne, 41, of Oakland, March 26.
