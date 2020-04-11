The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses March 23-April 3.
Wanda Jean Dorsa, 60, and Frank LeRoy Lengele Jr., 64, both of Yoncalla, March 23.
Tawnya Lynn Green, 33, and Michael Andrew Jakubiec, 45, both of Umpqua, March 30.
Andrea Alexis Gutierrez, 22, and James Barrios, 21, both of Canyonville, March 31.
Tammy Lee Duvall, 51, and Richard Earl Jones, 59, both of Glendale, April 3.
