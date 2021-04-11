The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses March 29 through April 2.
Crystal Ann Travis, 35, and Neil Curtis Harmon, 39, both of Myrtle Creek, March 29.
Allison Ann Rosso, 31, and Peyton James Elias, 34, both of Myrtle Creek, March 29.
Rebecca Lynn Colyn, 66, of Winston, and Donald Kent Hart, 75, of Roseburg, March 30.
Sonya Lynn Tomeyn, 44, and George Louis Martinez, 53, both of Riddle, March 30.
Pearl Ann Garboden, 68, and Dennis Steven Tucker, 74, both of Roseburg, March 31.
Mallory Rebecca Peskett, 34, and Robert Ace White, 39, both of Reedsport, April 1.
Kayle Lynn Young, 31, and Nicole Ruth Parker, 29, both of Winston, April 1.
Amanda Jane Parker, 23, of Oakland, and Parker David Harris, 22, of Reedsport, April 2.
