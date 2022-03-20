The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses March 7-11.

Karissa Dawn Parker, 25, and Erin Kathryn Nicholson, 26, both of Roseburg, March 7.

Kendra Jean Jones, 28, and Dennis William Kelly, 39, both of Myrtle Creek, March 8.

Cindy Ann Madden, 68, and James Duncan Von Tungeln, 67, both of Myrtle Creek, March 8.

Cynthea Kay Charro, 31, and Jeremy Lucas Wibbens, 31, both of Glendale, March 9.

Janna Darlene Berb, 56, and Chuck David Dagel, 54, both of Myrtle Creek, March 9.

Tina Marie Plant, 53, and Ronald Emil Petersen, 73, both of Roseburg, March 9.

Autumn Rachelle Stanton, 43, and Jeffrey Thomas McAlexander, 40, both of Winston, Mach 11.

Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.

