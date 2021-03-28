The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses March 8-19.
Karen Ruth Finlay, 69, and Donald Clark Crossfield, 69, both of Roseburg, March 8.
Alexandria Dalton Ward, 29, of Larkspur, California, and Henry Beau Graham, 33, of Roseburg, March 8.
Kasey Ann Barrackman, 25, and Kodi Allen Compbell, 22, both of Myrtle Creek, March 9.
Kimberly Sue Jasper, 46, of Roseburg, and Jim L. Turner, 48, of Klamath Falls, Oregon, March 12.
Lyea Marie Duenas, 41, and Marissa Michelle Pancho, 36, both of Roseburg, March 15.
Jessica Renee Roster, 33, and Ross Christian Sutherland, 41, both of Roseburg, March 16.
Ariana Starr Brock, 24, and Jordan Lee Preston Cosner, 22, both of Myrtle Creek, March 18.
Danielle Michelle Mourjane Cole, 31, and Adam Chan Noland, 32, both of Sutherlin, March 18.
Patricia Ashley Bailey, 26, and Cody Dale Rasmussen, 29, both of Sutherlin, March 19.
Stephanie Joy Gray, 22, and Garrett Lane Banks, 21, both of Dexter, Oregon, March 19.
