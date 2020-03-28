The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses March 16-20.
Nicole Lalane Dewbre, 28, and Jayson Reed Naumann, 41, both of Myrtle Creek, March 16.
Daviana Emily Marie Smith, 22, of Roseburg and Benjamin James Gilbert Edward Ridley, 24, of London, England, March 16.
Crystal Marie Cummings, 45, and Benjamin Leroy Couey, 44, both of Winston, March 18.
Amy Nichole Rundle, 41, and Steven Lloyd Hagar Sr., 48, both of Sutherlin, March 18.
Sidnee Malynn Smith, 19, of Herriman, Utah, and Beau McKay Petty, 20, of Riverton, Utah, March 18.
Diana Lynne Webster, 62, and Duane William Toll, 69, both of Sutherlin, March 19.
Elizabeth Ann Wylie, 38, and Jason Graven McFadden, 43, both of Myrtle Creek, March 19.
Alysa Hope Combs, 19, and Steven Lloyd Hagar, Jr., 19, both of Sutherlin, March 20.
Tambrie Dawn Henderson, 24, and Jason ANdrew Sparks, 28, both of Sutherlin, March 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.