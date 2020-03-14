The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses March 2-6.
Domenica Elizabeth Moore, 24, and Anthony Ryan Jones, 27, both of Roseburg, March 2.
Whitnee Nicole Lozano, 25, and Jesse Alan Ward, 25, both of Roseburg, March 2.
Mercedeas Merrice-Kay White, 27, and Kurt Matthew Dever, 29, both of Roseburg, March 2.
Jesika Marie Barnes, 32, and Gunner Lee Rexford, 24, both of Roseburg, March 3.
Heather Lynn Ballinger, 42, and Darrell Eugene Clarkson, 47, both of Roseburg, March 6.
Jamie Nicole Atkins, 31, and Jason Wayne Rondeau, 30, both of Lakeside, Oregon, March 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.