The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses March 9-13.
Jamie May Denley, 34, and Brandon Jared Smith, 38, both of Roseburg, March 9.
Cassandra Lea Keith, 25, and Leo Antonio Reynoso-Flores, 40, both of Glendale, March 10.
Mariah Lei May, 29, and Bryan Charles Zivanovic, 34, both of Roseburg, March 10.
Helena Sueann Wynegar, 47, and Michael Kevin Ashenfelter, 60, both of Winston, March 11.
Shawnee Raven Coon, 25, and Joshua William Petrie, 32, both of Sutherlin, March 13.
Rosanna Mary Davalos, 65, and Christopher Eric Roberts, 54, both of Sutherlin, March 13.
