The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses May 10-14.
Bonnie Jean Johnson, 90, and James G. Fuller, 72, both of Roseburg, May 11.
Hayley Dawn Getz, 22, and Tyler Allen Nichols, 24, both of Winchester, May 12.
Destiny D. Dubois, 24, and Tyler L. Hodges, 26, both of Myrtle Creek, May 13.
Lorrie Anne Head, 26, and William Leroy Duncan III, 29, both of Roseburg, May 13.
Tracy Ann Oppelt, 41, and Joseph Shane Williams, 49, both of Days Creek, May 13.
Aylee Shaleah Trattner, 28, and Jeremy Lloyd Schwab, 30, both of Riddle, May 14.
