The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses May 13-20.

Schyler Grace Hamilton, 23, and Enrique Antonio Gonzalez, 21, both of Roseburg, May 13.

Lillian Marie Pizzuto, 22, of Winston, and Devan Charles Ewing, 21, of Camas Valley, May 17.

Gabrielle Ann Kelly, 29, and Matthew James Bosworth, 31, both of Oakland, May 17.

Laura Jane Redmond, 19, and Shawn Esmond Smith, 20, both of Roseburg, May 19.

Emily Cheryl Chase, 31, and Ryan Curtis Anderson, 36, both of Roseburg, May 20.

Chelsea Rose Eastep, 32, and Phillip Larry Jones Jr. 49, both of Winston, May 20.

Tasha Mae Phillips, 32, and Victor Scott Wilson, 32, both of Winston, May 20.

