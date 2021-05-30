The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses May 17-21.
Amber Gail Belosic, 22, and Brycen Kendrick Franklin, 26, both of Myrtle Creek, May 17.
Candace Lauren Bates, 27, and Carri M. Mattox, 35, both of Roseburg, May 17.
Whitney Michele Laswell, 32, and Gregory Lee Elliott Jr., 41, both of Roseburg, May 18.
Kristen Anne Johnson, 39, and Cody Leland Boots, 30, both of Roseburg, May 18.
Jennifer Nichole Herrera, 30, and Joshua Gregory Martinka, 32, both of Roseburg, May 20.
Conner Mackenzie Tabor, 24, and Kiles Todd White, 26, both of Sutherlin, May 21.
