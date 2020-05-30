The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses May 18-22.
McKaylee Ann McIntyre, 22, and Kevin Anthony Beard, 22, both of Roseburg, May 18.
Matthmatics Siobhan Flynn, 18, and Jason Salinas Flynn, 19, both of Roseburg, May 18.
Hnrietta Yvonne Letts, 68, and Ronald E. Smith Sr., 73, both of Riddle, May 19.
Shantell Eileen Stratton, 24, and Royce Bernard Chambers, 25, both of Myrtle Creek, May 20.
Alexis Storm Parrick, 32, and Andrew Roy Eberlein, 31, both of Reedsport, May 21.
Danielle Carey Jones, 44, and Steven James ALlen, 49, both of Canyonville, May 22.
Rosa Maria Morgin, 34, and Cole Douglas Carter, 35, both of Roseburg, May 22.
Jessica Ann Knight, 22, and Gage Victor Reeves, 21, both of Corvallis, Oregon, May 22.
