The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses May 2-6.

Brittany Ann Aune, 35, and Jacob McKay Lampien Burke, 40, both of Roseburg, May 2.

Paige Marie Bentley, 25, and Austin Robert Levin, 24, both of Roseburg, May 2.

Yeriley Hilda Martinez Garcia, 23, and Bregildo Garcia Martinez, 32, both of Roseburg, May 2.

Makayla Nicole Riley, 25, and Delmar Eugene Groce Jr., 26, both of Myrtle Creek, May 2.

Dawn Michelle Bumgardner, 44, and John Louis Preston Bruce, 52, both of Roseburg, May 3.

Kessa Marie Green, 19, and Cory James Mills, 21, both of Canyonville, May 3.

Kelsey Anne Downing, 27, and Jeremy Donald Knighten, 30, both of Roseburg, May 4.

Amanda Bea Bates, 55, and Patrick Erin Kelly, 54, both of Canyonville, May 5.

Emily Nicole McCaig, 19, and Dylan Robert Lewis, 20, both of Riddle, May 5.

Talia D. Trapalis, 28, and Bryan S. Boswell, 28, both of Vancouver, Washington, May 6.

Rebecca Lee Cisco, 61, and Douglas Ray Meredith, 62, both of Sutherlin, May 6.

Allysa Marie Truitt, 27, of Myrtle Creek, and Nicolas Carl Syrie, 28, of Winston, May 6.

Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.