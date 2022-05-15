Marriages: May 2-6 May 15, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses May 2-6.Brittany Ann Aune, 35, and Jacob McKay Lampien Burke, 40, both of Roseburg, May 2.Paige Marie Bentley, 25, and Austin Robert Levin, 24, both of Roseburg, May 2.Yeriley Hilda Martinez Garcia, 23, and Bregildo Garcia Martinez, 32, both of Roseburg, May 2.Makayla Nicole Riley, 25, and Delmar Eugene Groce Jr., 26, both of Myrtle Creek, May 2.Dawn Michelle Bumgardner, 44, and John Louis Preston Bruce, 52, both of Roseburg, May 3.Kessa Marie Green, 19, and Cory James Mills, 21, both of Canyonville, May 3. Kelsey Anne Downing, 27, and Jeremy Donald Knighten, 30, both of Roseburg, May 4.Amanda Bea Bates, 55, and Patrick Erin Kelly, 54, both of Canyonville, May 5.Emily Nicole McCaig, 19, and Dylan Robert Lewis, 20, both of Riddle, May 5.Talia D. Trapalis, 28, and Bryan S. Boswell, 28, both of Vancouver, Washington, May 6.Rebecca Lee Cisco, 61, and Douglas Ray Meredith, 62, both of Sutherlin, May 6.Allysa Marie Truitt, 27, of Myrtle Creek, and Nicolas Carl Syrie, 28, of Winston, May 6. Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Suspect identified in April burglary at Casey's Restaurant Winston man arrested after causing disturbance at Roseburg bar Value versus reality: Is the Roseburg School bond worth it? OSP investigating multiple-injury crash on Highway 138 east of Steamboat This Week in Obituaries TOP JOBS News Review Carriers The City of Roseburg is recruiting for Maintenance II Assigned to Facilities City of Canyonville is Hiring Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Five essential items when RVing Roseburg Public Library’s summer reading program for adults What's Up Volunteer opportunities for May 2022 Chamber Corner: Elkton in May and beyond at ECEC
