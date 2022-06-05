The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses May 13-20.

Brianna Marie Rahmlow, 27, and Shawn Robert Neeley, 26, both of Winston, May 23.

Emily Elaine Terhune, 24, and Kyle Robert Steinhauer, 25, both of Roseburg, May 23.

Crystalise Marne McDowell, 31, and Eugene Francis Turnidge, 37, both of Roseburg, May 23.

Abigail Hope Johnson, 21, and William Wayne Byrd, 22, both of Roseburg, May 24.

Lorin Chanelle Howell, 29, and Rejay Brian Elliott, 29, both of Puyallup, Washington, May 24.

Kelley-Nycole Valenzuela, 23, and Nicole Michelle Heichel, 23, both of Roseburg, May 24.

Blake Anthony Ashton Brown, 20, and Karisa Linn Whightsil, 18, both of Winston, May 24.

Addysen River Phelps, 21, and Cole Robert Yager, 22, both of Myrtle Creek, May 25.

June Claire McFarland, 68, and James Milton Stanley, 75, both of Winchester, May 25.

Kanayla Autumn Marie Rose Barrett, 29, and Matthew Ronalds Vasser, 32, both of Roseburg, May 27.

Anna Kulacz, 35, and Jeremy Brent McNett, 42, both of Roseburg, May 27.

Hailey Lucetta Miller, 24, and Dan Kevin Bishop, 24, both of Winston, May 27.

Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.

