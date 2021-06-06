The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses May 24-28.
Melissa Lyn Bessett, 29, and Billy Blue Ralph Walrath, 37, both of Yoncalla, May 24.
Amy Jo Sulffridge, 45, and David Joseph Coder, 37, both of Roseburg, May 24.
Makayla Rose Johnston, 19, and Anthony Deadn Exceen, 19, both of Roseburg, May 24.
Nicole D. Simpson, 36, and Randall Blake Neidhart, 38, both of Winston, May 24.
Trisha Lynn Reynolds, 42, and Kavin Ray Albers Jr., 35, both of Elkton, May 27.
