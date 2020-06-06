The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses May 25-29.
Natalie Claire Sulffridge, 22, and David Cole Schriner, 22, both of Sutherlin, May 26.
Alise Mannering Howard-Bell, 23, and Joseph Aaron Cortez, 21, both of Roseburg, May 27.
Jerri Dawn Stratton, 49, and Donald Dean Stratton Jr., 54, both of Roseburg, May 27.
Janikka Leigh Merrill, 26, and James Russell Aitken, 27, both of Roseburg, May 28.
April Megan Potter, 27, and Joshua Dean Merritt, 25, both of Sutherlin, May 28.
Ashley Renee Sterling, 23, and Arlie Michael Rard, 22, both of Sutherlin, May 29.
