The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses May 3-7.
Jesika Marie Barnes, 33 and Gunner Lee Rexford, 25, both of Oakland, May 3.
Zoiee Mkaylan Mead, 22, and Skylar David Mattoon, 32, both of Oakland, May 3.
Christine Ann Nelson, 35, and Brady Thomas McNulty, 38, both of Roseburg, May 3.
Janice Lynn Withrow, 65, and Randal Scott Chitwood, 64, both or Roseburg, May 3.
Natasha Rae Mary Ahrens, 34, and Daniel Ray Pfeuffer, 32, both of Riddle, May 4.
Stacci Lynn McIntyre, 59, and Richard Douglas Fank, 64, both of Roseburg, May 7.
Jamie Grace Raines, 44, of Riddle, and Craig Daniel Nelsen, 42, of Myrtle Creek, May 7.
