The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses May 31 through June 4.
Michelle Irene Rice, 40, and Joseph Frederick Mitchell, 56, both of Idleyld Park, June 1.
Christine Noelle Pns, 24, and Garrett James Wedge, 23, both of Eugene, Oregon, June 1.
Candice Lauren Posey, 38, and John Arthur Phillips, 45, both of Sutherlin, June 1.
Audrey Anjaleise Simonson, 19, or Riddle, and Dylan Ryley Martin, 19, of Springfield, June 1.
Klyn Alesh Van Diviner, 26, and Victor Rene Ferrer, 23, both of Roseburg, June 1.
Jordan Nicole Morrow, 27, and Justin Michael Williams, 32, both of Roseburg, June 2.
Eva Annette Wallace, 51, and Theodore Dwayne Falconer, 65, both of Sutherlin, June 3.
Crystal Marie Kinswer, 28, and Allen James Estlin, 29, both of Lodi, California, June 3.
Amanda Rachelle Harwood, 34, and Ryan Dean Austin, 38, both of Roseburg, June 4.
Brenna Davis, 22, and Nicholas Smith, 23, both of Myrtle Creek, June 4.
