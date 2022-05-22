Marriages: May 9-13 May 22, 2022 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses May 9-13.Bailey Cherise Coate, 21, and Andrew Gary Davis-Lane, 21, both of Winston, May 9.Christina Kathleen Allen, 22, and Kendon Robert DeHart, 22, both of Winston, May 10.Carmon Rosemarie Seehawer, 27, and Bert Edwards Jovin, 34, both of Roseburg, May 10.Lisa Michele Plaxco, 55, and David Michael Prine, 52, both of Roseburg, May 10.Dakota Colleen Stroud, 29, of Canyonville, and Mark Timothy Wilson, 30, of Myrtle Creek, May 10.Kyrsten Nichole Kempke, 28, and Bradley Keith Twyman, 29, both of Roseburg, May 10. Julia Ann Marie Thomason, 21, and Edwards I. Wright, 22, both of Roseburg, May 10.Hannah Elizabeth Alvis, 23, of Creswell, and Joshua Thomas Sabin, 35, of Camas Valley, May 12.Cairlyn Elizabeth Baird, 27, and Vladislav Yevgenyevich Elikh, 26, both of Spokane, Washington, May 13.Shyler Grace Hamilton, 23, and Enrique Antonio Gonzales, 21, both of Roseburg, May 13.Amanda Kay Hatley, 26, and Jordan Lee Godel, 27, both of Roseburg, May 13.Sabrina Leigh Talley, 19, and Christopher Dean Thompson, 20, both of Roseburg, May 13. Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular McConkey Jr. sentenced to 27 years for rape, incest Douglas County voters not likely to fund school bonds Douglas County voters reject push to join Idaho Boice close to securing re-election, Greater Idaho Movement gains ground Semitruck overturns, spilling hay bales onto Garden Valley Boulevard TOP JOBS News Review Carriers City of Canyonville is Hiring COASTAL FORESTER Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Alfred McCordquodale Richard Livermore Chamber Corner: Moving forward together Death Notices for May 22, 2022 Betty Burton Brinkerhoff
