The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses May 9-13.

Bailey Cherise Coate, 21, and Andrew Gary Davis-Lane, 21, both of Winston, May 9.

Christina Kathleen Allen, 22, and Kendon Robert DeHart, 22, both of Winston, May 10.

Carmon Rosemarie Seehawer, 27, and Bert Edwards Jovin, 34, both of Roseburg, May 10.

Lisa Michele Plaxco, 55, and David Michael Prine, 52, both of Roseburg, May 10.

Dakota Colleen Stroud, 29, of Canyonville, and Mark Timothy Wilson, 30, of Myrtle Creek, May 10.

Kyrsten Nichole Kempke, 28, and Bradley Keith Twyman, 29, both of Roseburg, May 10.

Julia Ann Marie Thomason, 21, and Edwards I. Wright, 22, both of Roseburg, May 10.

Hannah Elizabeth Alvis, 23, of Creswell, and Joshua Thomas Sabin, 35, of Camas Valley, May 12.

Cairlyn Elizabeth Baird, 27, and Vladislav Yevgenyevich Elikh, 26, both of Spokane, Washington, May 13.

Shyler Grace Hamilton, 23, and Enrique Antonio Gonzales, 21, both of Roseburg, May 13.

Amanda Kay Hatley, 26, and Jordan Lee Godel, 27, both of Roseburg, May 13.

Sabrina Leigh Talley, 19, and Christopher Dean Thompson, 20, both of Roseburg, May 13.

Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.