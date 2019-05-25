The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses on May 13 to 17, 2019.
Katelynn Elizabeth Morris, 19, of Roseburg and Nicholas Santiago Tipton, 23, of Navarre, Florida, on May 15.
Tasha Marie Hamilton, 36, and John William Schuetze, 37, both of Oakland, May 15.
Mekennah Grace Moyer, 22, of Sutherlin and John Paul Chisgar Jr., 24, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, May 17.
