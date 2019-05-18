The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses on May 6 to 10, 2019.

Megan Ann Christian, 27, and Jacob Lee Bartholomew, 29, both of Roseburg, May 6.

Heather Jean Schultz, 30, and Nickolas Scott Carter, 32, both of Roseburg, May 6.

Patricia Ashley Bailey, 24, and Matthew John Fowler, 21, both of Roseburg, May 8.

Lateisha Marie Sullivan, 20, and Ryley Alexander Dulaney, 20, both of Canyonville, May 9.

Santana L. Cox, 28, and Brandon L. Mendenhall, 32, both of Roseburg, May 10.

Joanne Gale Fields, 69, of Roseburg and David Leon Knowles, 67, of Florence, May 10.

Michelle Catherine Elizabeth Mercer, 42, and Justin Eugene Bright, 41, both of Sparks, Nevada, May 10.

Erica Lynn Parker, 29, and Chad Colby Davis, 32, both of Myrtle Creek, May 10.

Cheyenne Marie Van Der Tuuk, 21, and Dustin Caine Brawley, 25, both of Camas Valley, May 10.

Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review.

Community Reporter

Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review, mother of two and a native of Roseburg. She is an alumni of Roseburg High School, UCC and Western Oregon University. Contact her at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.

