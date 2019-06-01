The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses on May 20 through 24, 2019.
Abigail Mae Fugate, 18, of Winchester, and Rocko M. Godines, 21, of Weiser, Idaho, May 20.
Katrina Alexis Faith Felix, 21, and Michael Henry Hockett, 22, both of Roseburg, May 21.
Ruby Lee Ichtertz, 28, and Christopher Daniel Erwin, 35, both of Roseburg, May 21.
Heather Jean Van Norman, 43, and Randy Lee Williams, 42, both of Days Creek, May 22.
Imani Justice McLaughlin Pratt, 23, and Zackary T. Skoglie, 34, both of Roseburg, May 23.
Mary Ellen Estill-Basham, 55, and Joseph Edgar Basham Jr., 52, both of Elkton, May 24.
Robin Kathryn Enos, 56, and Mark Califf, 58, both of Winston, May 24.
Dacari Kay Davis, 45, and Jeffrey Charles Davis, 48, both of Roseburg, May 24.
Savannah Leah Morgan, 28, and Josiah Michael Sutton, 42, both of Winston, May 24.
