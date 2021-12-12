Marriages: Nov. 1-Dec. 3 Dec 12, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses Nov. 1-Dec. 3.Jessica Ilene Bull, 35, and Christopher Ryan Wilber, 33, both of Roseburg, Nov. 2.Emily Ann Booth, 26, and Colton Roy Dunham, 27, both of Roseburg, Nov. 5.Amanda Leigh Napper, 30, and Jonathen Glenn Droivold, 30, both of Roseburg, Nov. 5.Jordan Ashley Hulsey, 27, and Brian Aubrey Johnson, 37, both of Roseburg, Nov. 9.Dana Leanne Dralle, 39, and Karl Sever Olson, 42, both of Roseburg, Nov. 10. Anenita Prollo Tabigue, 39, and Duane Lee Bock, 58, both of Roseburg, Nov. 16.Jacqualinn Kristine Bracken, 21, and Garrett Black Turner, 24, both of Roseburg, Nov. 18.Kyana Rose Monroe, 19, of Roseburg, and Isaac Charles Stoffal, 20, of Winston, Nov. 18.Rachel Ann Sutton, 38, and Brian Bragat Hinojosa, 37, both of Myrtle Creek, Nov. 29.Tiffany Lynn Spingath, 24, and Ethan Michael Hanks, 27, both of Sutherlin, Nov. 30.Nicole Ashley Lindsay, 33, and Joshua Jon Kennedy, 34, both of Roseburg, Dec. 2. Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Douglas Law Christopher Ryan Wilber Office Emily Ann Booth Nicole Ashley Lindsay Ethan Michael Hanks Jessica Ilene Bull Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular UPS employee arrested after attempting to sell stolen iPhone New pharmacy opens in Myrtle Creek New trial date set for former TeSoAria owner Signs of progress for long-awaited Roseburg Veterans Home Roseburg man sentenced in fatal June DUII crash TOP JOBS NOW HIRING Apprentice Web Press Operator News Review Carriers The FISH of Roseburg food pantry SWANSON GROUP IS NOW HIRING! Douglas County Farm Service Agency Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Donate food to help neighbors What's Up Rosemarie Osborne Barbara Joan Gideon Volunteer opportunities for December 2021 Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
