The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses Nov. 1-Dec. 3.

Jessica Ilene Bull, 35, and Christopher Ryan Wilber, 33, both of Roseburg, Nov. 2.

Emily Ann Booth, 26, and Colton Roy Dunham, 27, both of Roseburg, Nov. 5.

Amanda Leigh Napper, 30, and Jonathen Glenn Droivold, 30, both of Roseburg, Nov. 5.

Jordan Ashley Hulsey, 27, and Brian Aubrey Johnson, 37, both of Roseburg, Nov. 9.

Dana Leanne Dralle, 39, and Karl Sever Olson, 42, both of Roseburg, Nov. 10.

Anenita Prollo Tabigue, 39, and Duane Lee Bock, 58, both of Roseburg, Nov. 16.

Jacqualinn Kristine Bracken, 21, and Garrett Black Turner, 24, both of Roseburg, Nov. 18.

Kyana Rose Monroe, 19, of Roseburg, and Isaac Charles Stoffal, 20, of Winston, Nov. 18.

Rachel Ann Sutton, 38, and Brian Bragat Hinojosa, 37, both of Myrtle Creek, Nov. 29.

Tiffany Lynn Spingath, 24, and Ethan Michael Hanks, 27, both of Sutherlin, Nov. 30.

Nicole Ashley Lindsay, 33, and Joshua Jon Kennedy, 34, both of Roseburg, Dec. 2.

