Marriages: Nov. 14-25 Dec 4, 2022

The Douglas County Clerk's office issued the following licenses Nov. 14-25.

Jennifer Michelle Wood, 46, and James Allen Lang, 45, both of Oakland, Nov. 15.

Kara Nicole Czerwinski, 39, and Charles Henry Teal, 37, both of Riddel, Nov. 15.

Amy Renae Clipner, 28, and Wiley Allison Cady Clough, 27, both of Roseburg, Nov. 17.

Alicia Kay Holland, 41, and Walt Ular Jr., 65, both of Winston, Nov. 17.

Rebekah Leeanne Dornbusch, 30, and Tyler David ross, 36, both of Riddle, Nov. 18.

Davi Lyn Van Winkle, 38, and Stephen Mark Hughes, 44, both of Azalea, Nov. 18.

Josephine Victoria Kangiser, 17, of Fresno, California, and Edwin Enrique Sanchez Frutos, 26, of Clovis, California, Nov. 21.

Jayden Crystal Barnett, 20, Andrew Colton Stephenson, 24, both of Roseburg, Nov. 21.

Porshia Don Wolfe, 25, of Roseburg, and Matthew Payton Douglas Watson, 28, of Sutherlin, Nov. 21.

Shirley J. Pollick, 26, and Dominic T. Corbin, 28, both of Myrtle Creek, Nov. 22.

Socorro Marie Alvarado Escarica, 47, and Dana Michael Ferguson, 60, both of Warrenton, Oregon, Nov. 22.

Hannah-Rose Bigelow, 34, and Andrew John Shirtcliff, 39, both of Roseburg, Nov. 22.
