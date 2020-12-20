The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses Nov. 30-Dec. 11.
Savanna Christine Eaton, 25, and Christopher David Cole, 25, both of Roseburg, Nov. 30.
Heidi Raye Ewens, 50, of Winchester and Jeffery Scott Doud, 52, of Meridian, Idaho, Nov. 30.
Crystal Ann Gilstrap, 33, and Anthony Ryan Vick, 28, both of Sutherlin, Nov. 30.
Sarah Michelle Dillard, 33, of Sutherlin and Joashua Lewis Kuntz, 31, of Roseburg, Dec. 1.
Debroah Michelle Gettys, 45, of Glide and Jason Clark Laboa, 50, of Kalama, Washington, Dec. 3.
Nickalas John Jarvis, 27, and Kyle William Lewis, 28, both of Roseburg, Dec. 8.
Deborah Kay Farmer, 55, and Brent Wade Ballow, 49, both of Sutherlin, Dec. 11.
Shelena Delores Wells, 28, and Freedom Love Rose, 18, both of Roseburg, Dec. 11.
