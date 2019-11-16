The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses on Nov. 4-8.
- Barbara Irene Campbell, 67, and Joseph Raymond Ward, 67, both of Canyonville, Nov. 4.
- Julie Ann Lowe, 49, and Preson Stephen Scribner, 40, both of Roseburg, Nov. 5.
- Rochelle Ann Boydston, 33, and Kip Henry McCoy Sr., 40, both of Dillard, Nov. 6.
- Houston Darlene Vinci, 27, and Raymond Howard Baker, 30, both of Roseburg, Nov. 7.
