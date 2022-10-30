Marriages: Oct. 17-21 Oct 30, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses Oct. 17-21.Melissa Yvonne Hammett-Cabral, 30, and Jesse James Bjornsen, 37, both of Roseburg, Oct. 17.Anna Lee Degollado, 30, and Jordan Andrew Botwinick, 30, both of Oakland, Oct. 17.Kelly Dorthea Murphy, 50, and Daniel Roy Wilson, 60, both of Roseburg, Oct. 17.Chelsea Marie Wahlstrom-Mahan, 37, and Todd Anthony Joyner, 41, both of Yoncalla, Oct. 17.Caeli Marie Barnhart, 27, of Winston, and Matthew John Lawrence Campbell, 28, of Roseburg, Oct. 18. Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. TOP JOBS News Review Carriers LONE ROCK - SURVEY TECHNICIAN City of Winston Most Popular California man dies in ATV accident Roseburg woman arrested after threatening two ex-boyfriends with knife Man sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison for attempted Curtin land grab Bare Hill Farm prepares for growth and prosperity Colt Corlis Special Sections Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Gift Ideas for romance readers Umpqua Star Gazer: November 2022 Martin Wayne Forbes Death Notices for October 30, 2022 Kyle McClure
