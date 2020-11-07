The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses Oct. 26-30.
Julie Catton Amezcua, 50, and Garrett Irbing Hjalmar Larson Sr., 71, both of Glendale, Oct. 26.
Adam William Logan, 32, and Nicholas Stephen Schabert, 30, both of Roseburg, Oct. 26.
Ariel Ingram Yates, 24, and Travis Jay Gipson, 27, both of Reedsport, Oct. 28.
Brandy Marie Wood, 31, and Jeremy G.C. Adkins, 38, both of Roseburg, Oct. 29.
Rita Marie Raines, 36, and Jacob Ryan Chaffee Sr., 22, both of Roseburg, Oct. 30.
