The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses on Oct. 7-11.
Brittney Lynn Collins, 30, and Marshall Colby Collins Sr., 32, both of Myrtle Creek, Oct. 7.
Troy Randlin Robertson, 24, of Roseburg and Robert Ray Nelson, 37, of Myrtle Creek, Oct. 7.
Brenda Joyce Norris, 63 and Jon Jay Warwick, 64, both of Roseburg, Oct. 7.
Kelby Kisayo Fujii, 33, and Matthew William Hamm, 39, both of Roseburg, Oct. 9.
Raylou Amber Chill, 23, and Brian Joseph Wisecup, 32, both of Winston, Oct. 10.
Sheyenne Morgan Reed-Stevens, 20, and Benny Erik Coloma II, 23, both of Roseburg, Oct. 11.
Katherine Rachel Dolan, 31, and Cameron Richard LaFerle, 29, both of Eugene, Oregon, Oct. 11.
Josey Rae McBee, 30, and Tyler A. Rethwill, 32, both of Oakland, Oct. 11.
Donna Kay Hendrix-Vreeland, 64, of Central Point, Oregon and William Joseph Sell, 66, of Salem, Oregon, Oct. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.