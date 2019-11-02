The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses on Oct. 21-25
Amy Lee Rynearson, 29, and Christopher Wayne Gann, 29, both of Roseburg, Oct. 21.
Presley June Melvin, 19, and Stephen Michael Hanan, 20, both of Roseburg, Oct. 21.
Chrissy Marie Morgan, 41, and Christopher Randall Anderson, 46, both of Roseburg, Oct. 22.
Tabetha Ann Mead, 32, and Stefan Dakota Mattoon, 26, both of Sutherlin, Oct. 22.
Angela Lynn North, 40, and Jeffrey Frederick Flaherty Jr., 54, both of Roseburg, Oct. 23.
Haley Maye Kelly, 19, and Zackary Steven Ayres, 20, both of Reedsport, Oct. 24.
Sonia Marie Graham, 33, and Jerico Allen Provencal, 31, both of Roseburg, Oct. 25.
