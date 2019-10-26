The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses on Oct. 14-18.
Myrsady Maye Franden, 27, and Scott David Hammond, 28, both of Roseburg, Oct. 14.
Maren Jeannine Jetmore, 37, and Robert Scott Koenig, 37, both of Roseburg, Oct. 14.
Jessica Joann Montgomery, 28, and Jacob Dean Macaree, 27, both of Myrtle Creek, Oct. 14.
Sharon Rae Stribling, 36, and Robert James Brink, 40, both of Sutherlin, Oct. 14.
Camille Mae Hewitt, 26, and William Lee Otto, 33, both of Helper, Utah, Oct. 15.
Alexis Marie Alexander, 20, and Joshua Ryan Cornilsen, 20, both of Riddle, Oct. 17.
Mary Ellen Frandin, 78, and Ralph Russell Beal, 80, both of Roseburg, Oct. 17.
Yolanda Marie Rahmlow, 56, and Jon Brian Klingler, 56, both of Winston, Oct. 17.
Lila Jonna Hundley, 73, and Varlan Llewellyn Oberman, 79, both of Sutherlin, Oct. 17.
Danielle Lee Heinisch, 21, and Chad Michael Dallas, 20, both of Myrtle Creek, Oct. 18.
