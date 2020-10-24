The Douglas County Clerk’s office issued the following licenses Oct. 12-16:
Maria Elena Arias Alcala, 34, of Guadalajara, Mexico, and Jesus Magna Raynoso, 29, of Roseburg, Oct. 14.
Taryn Elizabeth Dickenson, 28, and Clinton Mitchell Mayes, 29, both of Winston, Oct. 15.
Jennifer Dawn Widdifield, 34, Eric Warren Gillham, 33, both of Rosburg, Oct. 16.
Ricki Leann Mock, 23, and Brandon Jon Kerns, 33, both of Myrtle Creek, Oct. 16.
Danielle Anythe Peterson, 30, and Jesse James Denison, 29, both of Roseburg, Oct. 30.
Ashlyn Nicole Taylor, 23, of Stark, Kansas, and Bryson Lant Price, 22, of Oakland, Oct. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.